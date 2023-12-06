BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,461 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.12% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,194,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 770,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110,533 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 50.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 914,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 503,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

