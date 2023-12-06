Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 559 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 46.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

