GENinCode (LON:GENI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.50

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 20199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

GENinCode Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.89.

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.