iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.30

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $141.19, with a volume of 986029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

