iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.37

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.37 and last traded at $148.84, with a volume of 529066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.51.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

