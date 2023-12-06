Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

