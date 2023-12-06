Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $49,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 97.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.88. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $100.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

