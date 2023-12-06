BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of SSR Mining worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,937,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

