BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.