BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.57 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

