BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,593 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSPD opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

