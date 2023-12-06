Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Centerra Gold worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,265 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

