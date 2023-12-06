G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.