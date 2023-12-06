GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $157-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Raymond James began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.05.

View Our Latest Report on GitLab

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock worth $34,216,334 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

