Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-7.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 165.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Science Applications International by 658.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

