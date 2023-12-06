BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 723.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NetApp by 95.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,351,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,245,000 after buying an additional 658,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after buying an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,376 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.