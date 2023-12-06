BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,312 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after buying an additional 204,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

