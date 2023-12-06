BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 44.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

