BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.40 Million Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 204,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

NYSE LAC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

