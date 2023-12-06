Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

ACRE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $545.73 million, a P/E ratio of 168.03 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,022,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $5,073,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

