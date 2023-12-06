Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,596,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 71.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 107,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.