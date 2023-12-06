BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $690.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $361.62 and a one year high of $698.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.