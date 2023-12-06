Head-To-Head Survey: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 65.35% 43.85% 38.67% LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.06 million 4.70 $3.44 million N/A N/A LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.89 $100.02 million $1.93 17.29

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMEN Properties and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LTC Properties beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

