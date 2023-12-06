ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $272.78 Average PT from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,147,000 after buying an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 31.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.