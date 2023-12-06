Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

