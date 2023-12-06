CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $192.41 Average PT from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

