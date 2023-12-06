Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $111.33

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Oshkosh stock opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

