Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1952555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

