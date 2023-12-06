Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.94.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

