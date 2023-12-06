OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nadeem Nisar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $946.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

