Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,045 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.68) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

Whitbread Trading Up 0.5 %

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,256 ($41.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,567 ($32.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($46.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,301.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,381.93. The stock has a market cap of £6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,917.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a GBX 34.10 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,970.41%.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.