eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 269.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 460.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 392,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 79.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 331,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 135.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.48 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

