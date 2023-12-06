Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.