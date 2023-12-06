Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.