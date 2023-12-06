Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

