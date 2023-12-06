Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPCR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPCR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.