WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $90.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

