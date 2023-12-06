Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

