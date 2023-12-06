Brokerages Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$6.43

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$10.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

