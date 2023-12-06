SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.63. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

