AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
AGNC opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
