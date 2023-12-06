Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Holley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLLY

Holley Price Performance

HLLY stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.55. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Holley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Holley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.