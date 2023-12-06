MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at MEI Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

