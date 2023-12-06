StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

