Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.95 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

