Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.85. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.