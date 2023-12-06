Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NYSE NM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Articles

