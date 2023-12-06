StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEP. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

HEP opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

