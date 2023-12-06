PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

