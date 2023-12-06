Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

